In 2014, the reality star explained to British GQ that how she came up with North after Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour talked to her about it at a party because they'd heard a rumor.

"It was a rumor in the press, and we’d never really considered [the name North], at all," she said. "Pharrell came over to us and said, 'Oh my God, are you guys really going to call your daughter North? That’s the best name.’ I said, ‘No, we’re not, that’s just a rumor. Then a little while later, Anna Wintour came over and asked the same thing. She told us 'North is a genius name.' Kanye and I looked at one another and just laughed. I guess at that point it sort of stuck."

E! also reported at the time that they went with North because of the North Star.

As for their son’s name, insider's told E! News at the time that Kim went with Saint because they considered their second child a miracle baby after the reality star experienced a high-risk pregnancy carrying the child while being diagnosed with pre-eclampsia, a serious condition of high blood pressure in pregnant women.

But what about all the names that they've discarded over the years? Here we go...