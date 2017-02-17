This just in: Kendall + Kylie have dropped a capsule collection. And it's called DropOne.

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are at it again, but this time their line's only fair game until quantities last! There were only 100 of each piece made, so you'll want to start "adding to cart" ASAP.

"We wanted to focus the design of this line on a few specialty pieces, so that every style is unique to our vision," noted Kendall. "This is our most personal collection yet; we're very excited to launch it!"