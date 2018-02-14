"I think we were really passionate, so we made everybody a little uncomfortable, LOL!" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star continued. "It was pretty magical! I never want to forget that moment."

Too cute.

Yesterday, Khloe posted about the moment she knew Tristan was "the one."

"My answer for this probably doesn't apply to everybody, but I knew Tristan was the one very quickly—I have never felt so comfortable or so safe with someone," she gushed. "Because of that, I took it very slowly and was cautious about how I went about 'us.' I made sure we had very in-depth conversations. I wanted to make sure that those conversations were backed up by actions. Tristan was so forthcoming with his life, as I was with mine. It was really reassuring to feel that someone had the same belief systems as I did. We shared the same principles and morals. We spoke about religion, children and our families. I think all of those things are important to truly know the ins and outs of someone. It's really easy to fall in love with someone during a honeymoon phase when you haven't yet discussed the logistics of life. But you have to talk about the real things if you want a real/long-lasting relationship."

Khloe added, "That being said, you cannot fake the energy or chemistry that you have with someone. That means more to me than any conversation. But you need that foundation for when the honeymoon phase is over. You still must have respect and a mutual love for one another."