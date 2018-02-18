BRAND NEW
Khloe Kardashian Experiences Scary Pregnancy Complications on KUWTK: "I Can't Walk"

by Brett Malec | Sun., Feb. 18, 2018 7:10 PM

As Kim Kardashian knows, pregnancy is a journey that's not always smooth.

In a newly released promo for next Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, pregnant Khloe Kardashian experiences some scary health issues that leave her chained to the couch and barely able to move. 

"Literally, I like can't walk," Khloe tells her sisters in pain.

"Can you text your doctor right now?" Kourtney Kardashian suggests as a worried Kim looks on.

So what's up with Khloe's pregnancy? Watch Sunday's new episode of KUWTK to find out how Khloe manages her health scare and to see if she's alright.

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

Watch a brand new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Khloe Kardashian , Pregnancies , Babies , Injury And Illness , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories
