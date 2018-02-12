Your Instagram feed just got a major upgrade thanks to the one and only Kylie Jenner.

After months of recycled selfies, cryptic clues and not a Snapchat selfie in sight, the cosmetics queen and new mom has finally ended her social media hiatus. Kylie returned to the 'gram on Monday evening with a sassy snapshot that had her 103 million followers commenting in delight, "She's baaaack!"

In the caption-less photo, Kylie is in total glam mode as she poses behind the driver's seat of her Bentley wearing a red Adidas tracksuit. The moment was seemingly captured by BFF Jordyn Woods, and was taken during yesterday's outing to their close friend Heather Sander's baby shower.