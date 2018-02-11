Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday party was jam-packed with celebs!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Chrissy Teigen and John Legend coupled up in the photo booth at the star-studded bash on Saturday evening. Chrissy and Kim both took to Instagram to share pics from the event, also attended by Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, James Corden, Meghan Trainor, Scooter Braun and Olivia Munn.

"Happy birthday, @theellenshow! Here is me, John, Kim and Kanye!!!" Chrissy captioned the pic of the two couples, which also shows her cradling her baby bump.

Olivia also shared multiple photos from the bash, including pics with Jennifer and Kimye.