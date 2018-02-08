BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 9PM

Kourtney Kardashian's House Gets Invaded by Mating Tarantulas and Honestly It's Terrifying

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec | Thu., Feb. 8, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gigi Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kourtney Kardashian's House Is Infested With Tarantulas!

Hailey Baldwin, Kylie Jenner

Hailey Baldwin Applauds Kylie Jenner for Handling Her Pregnancy in a ''Mature Way''

Oh, hell no!

Giant tarantulas are taking over Kourtney Kardashian's house and honestly it's like a scene from our nightmares. In this sneak peek at Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the mother of three is tanning by the pool with BFF Larsa Pippen when they get a spider surprise.

"Oh my god! Oh my god!" Kourtney screams as the ladies jump away from a tarantula wandering beneath their lounge chairs. "I called pest control, they came, they sprayed two times!"

"I just don't even know what to do," Kourt later says of her pest problem. "I swear we're outside like fifty percent of the time and I've already had the exterminator come out and spray. I just won't be able to sleep at night. I will not feel confortable until these tarantulas are completely gone."

Photos

Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima's Cutest Pics

Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Larsa Pippen, Kourtney Kardashian, Spider

E!

"I'm so scared of it. It's so big!" Larsa screams.

Kourtney decides to calls the exterminators to let them know the problem hasn't been fixed. "There's a tarantula currently…it's insane. There's one right now, we're looking right at it," she tells pest control.

The pest control employee assures Kourtney they'll send someone out but warns her that it is tarantula mating season so it may take multiple sprays to solve the problem. But just as he tries to put Kourt's mind at ease, she and Larsa spot another giant spider and run inside the house!

"Kourtney, I'm leaving!" Larsa yells. "I promise I'm going back to Beverly Hills. This Wild, Wild West is not for me!"

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kourtney Kardashian , Animals , Top Stories , Apple News , Kardashian News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -