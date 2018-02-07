Forgetting someone, Kim Kardashian?
Scott Disick has a hilarious baby bombshell dropped on him on Sunday's new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. See, Scott is over at Kim K's house hanging out as she decorates the nursery for unborn Chicago West. The whole thing has Scott a lot confused.
"I'll be quite honest: I don't even know what this room is," Scot tells Kim in this preview clip.
"Nursery," Kim answers. "So like the little open tub, crib…"
"For another baby?" he asks. "Maybe," Kim smiles.
"Do you really think you need to worry about redoing these cabinets if this is going to be a nursery for a kid that you don't even have?" the father of three says before asking, "Are you pregnant?"
"Is this a joke?" Kim asks. "Do you not know we're having another baby?"
"Not really," Scott says blankly.
"Scott, we're having a baby in like a couple of months," she tells him. "I'm dead serious. I swear."
"But you're not carrying it?" Scot deduces.
"No I'm not. We went the surrogacy route," Kim starts to laugh. "I never had this conversation with you? I swear I'm not joking with you. Scott, I swear I'm not joking with you."
"I don't know what's going on anymore," an exasperated Scott deadpans. LOL!
