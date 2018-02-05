Caitlyn Jenner is thrilled to become a grandparent once again.
One day after news broke that Kylie Jenner had welcomed her first child with Travis Scott, the Olympic athlete took to Instagram and expressed well wishes for the new mom.
"My daughter just had a daughter. It's amazing to be by your side through this journey," Caitlyn shared with her followers. "She's SO beautiful already. Can't wait to watch her grow."
"Throwback to my baby, as a baby @kyliejenner," she added with an aww-worthy photo of Kylie as a little girl.
As for the new mom, she would comment with a short and sweet "love you" with the heart emoji.
Over the weekend, the 20-year-old youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling confirmed the birth of her first child. The child, whose name has yet to be revealed, arrived February 1 at 4:43 p.m. local time weighing 8 lbs. and 9 oz.
"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it," Kylie explained in her announcement. "I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could…I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding."
As for how her first days of motherhood are going, multiple sources tell E! News the businesswoman is adjusting well to having a little one in her house.
"Kylie's first few days of motherhood have been the happiest of her life," an insider shared with us. "Bringing the baby home has been the greatest joy and most sacred experience, she is elated and overjoyed."
"She's loving every minute and cherishing these first few days. The feeling she has is unlike anything she's experienced before," the insider added. "The family is closer than ever and just so thrilled to be growing at such a rapid pace."
As for Kylie's Snapchat, she appears back in the game as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed several balloons, flowers, hand-written notes and gifts from friends and family including Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Jordyn Woods.
