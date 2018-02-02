Rob Kardashian's fans are sending him so much love on social media after seeing his most recent tweet.

On Thursday, the Arthur George sock designer saw a GIF of himself on Twitter that shows him holding a then-baby Mason Disick during what appears to be the Kardashian family's vacation to Bora Bora seven years ago in 2011.

"I miss you so much Rob," the tweet read along with crying and heart emojis.

"Me too," Rob replied, along with a blue heart emoji.

Rob has been staying out of the spotlight over the last year, since his split from Blac Chyna in February 2017.