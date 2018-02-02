Chrissy Teigen isn't saying anything about Kylie Jenner's reported pregnancy.

The Lip Sync Battle co-host appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday evening and was asked about Kylie as well as Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy.

"How long have you known about Khloe's pregnancy and have you seen Kylie Jenner bump?" WWHL host Andy Cohen asked Chrissy.

She then laughed and paused, "Um...Khloe a while, I saw her at Kim's baby shower and I'm not gonna say...I won't say anything about Kylie."

Reports surfaced in September that Kylie is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, but the couple has yet to confirm the news.