Chrissy Teigen Plays Coy Over Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Feb. 2, 2018 6:16 AM

Chrissy Teigen isn't saying anything about Kylie Jenner's reported pregnancy.

The Lip Sync Battle co-host appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday evening and was asked about Kylie as well as Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy.

"How long have you known about Khloe's pregnancy and have you seen Kylie Jenner bump?" WWHL host Andy Cohen asked Chrissy.

She then laughed and paused, "Um...Khloe a while, I saw her at Kim's baby shower and I'm not gonna say...I won't say anything about Kylie."

Reports surfaced in September that Kylie is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, but the couple has yet to confirm the news.

Ellen DeGeneres Is on a Never-Ending Quest to Confirm Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

"Boy you all have just locked under secrecy," Cohen said as Chrissy laughed. "But if it's so obvious and no one's saying anything then it's obvious."

Chrissy appeared to not know what to say and just shrugged her shoulders.

This isn't the first time that someone has tried to get Kardashian-Jenner friends and family to confirm Kylie's pregnancy. Last month, Travis Scott was asked about Kylie's pregnancy in an interview with Billboard.

When asked by the publication if he's spoken to his father about "becoming a father" himself, Travis replied, "Uh... for what?" When his relationship with Kylie and the pregnancy rumors were mentioned, Travis told Billboard, "I don't want to talk about that. They're just guesses. Let them keep fishing."

Ellen DeGeneres has also tried to have Khloe and Kris Jenner confirm Kylie's expecting, but they both played coy.

Meanwhile, Chrissy is expecting her second child with husband John Legend. Chrissy announced her pregnancy back in November and she recently revealed they're expecting a baby boy.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday, Feb. 11 at 9 p.m.!

