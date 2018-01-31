Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian just put the feud rumors to rest once and for all because the socialite is one of the stars of Kanye West's new Yeezy Season 6 campaign, appearing in social media photos as a #KimClone.

Paris and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram and Twitter just hours ago to post pics from the new campaign in which Hilton can be seen wearing the Yeezy collection while rocking platinum blond hair à la Kim K.

"So much fun being a #KimClone in the new #YeezySeason6 campaign," Paris wrote alongside one of the pics, along with a fire emoji.