Take a look at Kourtney and Scott's journey to see how they navigated from breakup to friendly exes to the best versions of themselves.

That's not to say the road to happiness has been an easy one. Both Kourt and Scott have found their way back to each other in the past, but after calling it quits for good, the couple found their "new normal" and have managed to remain a happy and healthy family.

From moving out to moving on to new boos Younes Bendjima and Sofia Richie , these former flames are proving that they can be successful co-parents to their three kids and still thrive in their personal lives.

Since the longtime couple officially separated, it seems like these two are happier than ever these days.

Breaking Up While both Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick tried to make it work through rehab, family trauma and all kinds of drama, they realized that breaking up was the right thing to do for their kids and for themselves.

Living Separately Even after breaking up, there was a time where Kourtney and Scott were still living together. But after calling it quits in 2015, Scott rented out his own place and the co-parents began living separately.

Officially Moving On Kourtney and Scott broke up and got back together a few times, but the couple eventually called it quits for good in spring of 2017. "I think the moral of the story is we are never getting back together," Kourtney told Scott in a May 2017 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Family Time Even though they no longer live under the same roof, Kourtney and Scott make time for their three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign. Whether it's a birthday party or a tropical vacation, the family sticks together.

Kourtney Found Younes Bendjima After taking plenty of time to spend with her kids, Kourtney began dating 24-year-old French model and boxer Younes Bendjima in early 2017.

Making Time For Love While Kourtney has always been super focused on her kids, she realized it was time to make time for love. "I've definitely learned from my past relationship, where I really wouldn't travel without the kids. And I think it is important to take time, especially because my relationship is important to me. Just because those worlds aren't colliding right now, just making sure that I make time for both," Kourtney said in a January 2018 episode of KUWTK.

Scott Cozied Up to Sofia Richie It seemed like Scott was never going to settle down after his breakup from Kourtney, but the playboy found love and stability with 19-year-old model, Sofia Richie. The couple has been going strong since May 2017.

Accepting Their New Normal While it was hard for Scott to transition to his new normal with Kourtney at first, he's found a healthy way to co-parent with his ex. "I don't think we know any other way, to be honest. We never had any negativity between us and we made a very smooth transition into the way we live, and luckily, thank God, we're able to see one another and still be with our children and, knock on wood, that we have that. Thank God we have that and everyone is somewhat happy and it seems to work. It's not broke, so don't fix it," Scott told People in March 2017.

Scott Still Hangs With the Kardashians Just because Scott and Kourtney broke up, doesn't mean Scott isn't around. From hanging out with Khloe Kardashian to having one-on-one time with Kris Jenner, Scott is very much a part of the Kardashians' lives.

Remaining a Family Scott has not only remained a staple on KUWTK but he's been a constant in the Kardashian family, with Kris even calling Scott one of her kids. "Scott will always be one of my kids and part of our family. I don't even track their relationship as much as I track the family like he's my kid," Kris told E! News in September 2016.

Time Apart While they spend plenty of time as a family, the former flames make time to do things separately with their kids.

Vacations With Their Boo In an effort to protect the kids and keep their new love lives private, both Kourtney and Scott take plenty of exotic vacations with their significant others. Whether it's Scott and Sofia jetting off to Aspen or Kourtney and Younes riding camels in Egypt, they keep their love lives international.

Sofia Cozies Up to Scott's Kids Though it seemed like Scott was keeping his relationship and his children separate, Scott decided to take the next step and bring the kids along on his date night with Sofia in January 2018.

Taking Care of Themselves Since separating from Scott, Kourtney has been looking better than ever. From hitting the gym to eating right, the mom-of-three has redefined the term "milf."

They Work Through Arguments Despite having some tense moments the former couple has managed to work through their issues and even get a laugh in while doing it. "You wanna make out? When do you think we're going to get married by the way?" Scott joked to Kourtney after a tense argument on a November 2017 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

