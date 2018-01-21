Scott Disick is having a hard time letting Kourtney Kardashian move on.

On tonight's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott has "an episode" after Kourtney tells him she's getting serious with 24-year-old model boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

"So you told him you have a boyfriend, now he's doing this ‘cause he knows that every time he does that you come over there running," Khloe Kardashian tells kourt during a dramatic phone call.

Kourtney rushed to Scott's house because of his erratic behavior. After Scott's meltdown, Kourtney has had enough.

"I just honestly don't have the energy," Kourtney later tells Khloe and Kim Kardashian. "So yeah I went to Scott's house because he called me and was really out of it. He was just very aggressive. And then I was like, ‘I'm leaving!' And then I just started crying and I was like, ‘I do not need to even be here.' And then I was like, ‘Just sit down!' Literally, you have talk to him like crazy, otherwise he won't listen. So I'm like, ‘Sit down across the room from me. What the fuck is wrong with you? When is it going to be enough? I have three kids to take care of.'"