Kim Kardashian and Kanye West aren't the only ones celebrating today.
After news broke that the couple welcomed their third child together, several family members took to social media and shared their well-wishes for the parents.
When sharing Kim's announcement, pregnant Khloe Kardashian let the emoji's do the talking when she posted a string of hearts.
As for Kris Jenner, she decided to deliver a special present to the new mother of three. How about a special dessert from her favorite bakery?
In a Snapchat, Kim revealed to her followers that the self-proclaimed momager had a delicious Hansen's Cake delivered. As for all the pink, we think it's only fitting for the baby girl.
Snapchat
"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kim announced on her app Tuesday morning. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added that their daughter was born on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day at 12:47 a.m. PST and weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz.
As Kim and Kanye get used to their new family of five, we have no doubts both parents are savoring the joys of parenthood. After all, Saint West and North West have only made their lives better.
"I have such unconditional love for my kids. No matter what, I will always love them and support them in anything they choose to do in life," Kim previously shared on her website. "There can be ups and downs with kids but no matter what, I always learn so much from them. Being a mom is the most important job I have."
And we can't ignore Kim's Twitter post on Tuesday evening where she simply wrote "#MomofThree." Let the fun begin.
Congratulations to the famous family!
