Watch out interior design world, Kourtney Kardashian is coming!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the eldest Kardashian sister reveals that she has finally found her passion: bringing interiors to life.

After getting the green light from friend Simon Huck, a very excited Kourtney shared the idea with her sisters. "He's like, ‘You have to just take reign of the interior stuff and that's like your passion. So, produce a show, some kind of interior show,'" Kourtney explained.

While Kourt was excited about her new calling, sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian weren't as enthused.