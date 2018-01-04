Last month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confirmed that she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!" Khloe shared on Instagram in December. "I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life!"
Since that time, Khloe has been very open about her pregnancy and now we're bringing you all the details on the expecting star.
1. She's Six Months Pregnant: Just days after confirming her pregnancy, Khloe responded to a tweet asking how many months along she is. "I'll be 6 months next week," Khloe replied. Then on Jan. 2, she shared with her Instagram followers that she's "officially six months" pregnant.
2. She'll Have a Spring Baby: Since she's six months pregnant, that means we can expect Khloe's baby to arrive in Spring 2018, maybe an April baby!
3. Health and Wellness Are Among Khloe's Top Priorities While She's Pregnant: Khloe posted on her app at the beginning of 2018, "For me, health and wellness resolutions are especially important this year. Being pregnant, it's a whole different type of self-care. I still exercise to maintain my sanity and also to feel good about myself, but my workouts are not as intense as they once were. I'm also eating differently because, of course I have cravings, but I want to make sure I'm supplying my baby with the proper nutrients. So I'm focused on being healthy mind, body and soul for myself and the baby."
4. And Her Pregnancy Workouts Are Approved, So No Need for Critical Comments: Khloe has been working out during her pregnancy and people have been criticizing her for it! In response, Khloe fired back at the haters on Twitter. "For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden [face palm emoji] but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing s--t," she tweeted on Dec. 26.
5. Tristan Can't Stop Gushing Over His Pregnant Girlfriend: After Khloe posted the pregnancy announcement on Instagram, Tristan commented, "My love, thank you for [allowing] me to be part of your journey in life and allowing [me] to share this moment with you this is something and [I'll] always cherish. Girl you look better now."
6. She Felt the "Most Uncomfortable" During Her First Trimester: Khloe talked about being sick during her first trimester while on The Ellen Show on Jan. 4. She told Ellen DeGeneres, "At the beginning, the first trimester is the worst. No one knows you're pregnant yet and you feel the most uncomfortable. I think once people know you're pregnant, you get all those excuses. Hopefully I look pregnant, not just fat, so people realize if I don't feel well or tired or whatever. It's hard for me to breathe right now, but other than that I'm good."
7. Khloe and Tristan Don't Know the Sex of the Baby...Yet: While the couple doesn't know the sex of the baby just yet, Khloe told Ellen they soon will. "There are too many surprises in this whole thing," she shared. "I'm definitely going to know."
8. She Has Ideas for Baby Names: "That is the hardest. I mean, I think if it's a boy, I'll go with Junior, but I don't know what to do: Tristan, Jr.!" Khloe shared with Ellen. "For a girl, I don't even know where to begin. I think I want a K or a T."
