Is this a baby hint?

Khloe Kardashian fans are speculating about a post she shared on Snapchat on Sunday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to the social media platform over the weekend to promote her DIFF Eyewear collection. But it's the reflection in her sunglasses that has everyone talking.

Social media thinks that in the reflection of Khloe's sunglasses you can see a pillow in the shape of a U, an item often used by women who are expecting.

Back in September, multiple sources told E! News that Khloe and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together.