Day five of the Kardashian Christmas card preview is dedicated to birthday boy Saint West!
On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian took to her app to wish her and Kanye West's son a happy birthday. Their baby boy turns 2 today! "DAY 5- HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don't even understand!!!" Kim wrote to her social media followers along with the picture.
Two years ago, Kim and Kanye announced the birth of Saint on her website and app. "Mother and son are doing well," the message read. Two days later, Kim revealed their baby's name.
Before starting Saint's birthday celebrations on Tuesday, Kim co-hosted an intimate dinner on Monday celebrating The Tot's pop-up at The Grove.
It's been a busy month already for Kim. Starting on Dec. 1, Kim began teasing pictures from the family's holiday card photo shoot each day for the "25 Days of Christmas."
On the first day, Kim shared a picture of Saint along with presents. On the second day, she posted a pic of North West looking up at her mom, while standing alongside one of North's aunts. For the third day, Kim shared a pic of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's youngest son, Reign. And for day four, Kim posted a photo of herself sitting with North.
20 more days to go! Meanwhile, in celebration of Saint's birthday, we're bringing you all of his cutest pics! See the sweet photos of Kim and Kanye's son:
Birthday Boy
Carpooling
Saint hops in his car seat for a drive.
Saint's Snapchats
Kim Snapchatted Saint looking beyond adorable in an animal filter.
Family on the Fourth
North and Saint cuddle up to mommy during a star-studded Fourth of July party.
Crawling Cutie
Kim posted this cute photo of Saint crawling on Instagram.
Pool Time!
Saint looks adorable in this pic with mom Kim.
Selfie Sweeties
Kim and Saint took this sweet selfie together.
Sainty Boo
Kim captioned these pics, "Me and my Sainty boo a few months ago."
Wests in White
Kim shared this adorable family photo of her brood in matching outfits.
Seasons Greetings
The West family celebrates Christmas 2016 at Kris Jenner's house. Hey, MJ!
Cuddles & Kisses
Kim showers her little boy with kisses as they lie in bed.
Disney Darlings
Saint and North don Aladdin-inspired costumes for Halloween.
Bumble Bee Baby
Saint got filtered on Kim's Snapchat. How adorable is he as a wide-eyed bumble bee?!
All Smiles
Kim posted a Snapchat video of a smiley Saint bouncing around in him carrier in July 2016. Too cute!
Pucker Up
Kim snapped this adorable vid of her and Saint swapping smooches on the cheek.
What a Looker!
Look at that face! Saint proved early on he's going to grow up to be very handsome.
Comfy Boy
Saint kicks back in his crib. Zzzz
Big Debut!
Kim first introduced her son back in February 2016. "Today is my dad's birthday. I know there's nothing more in the world he would have wanted than to meet his grandchildren. So I wanted to share this pic of Saint with you all," the proud mom-of-two wrote.
