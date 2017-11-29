Drama Erupts on the Beach When Asiah Collins Gets Dragged Into Alycia Bella and Crystal Smith's Beef OnThe Platinum Life
Kim Kardashian is not here for Kendall Jenner getting a gun to protect herself.
On Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kendall and Khloe Kardashian sat down with Kim to talk guns.
"Kendall and I were talking earlier and she just feels really unsafe. She says she has literally a different stalker outside of her house every few days. She's a single girl who lives alone, like someone's already broken into her home, what if she was there?" Khloe explained.
Kim, an advocate for gun safety laws, insisted that a gun just isn't necessary.
"Well, that's what you have security for," Kim shot back.
In an effort to help Kim understand, Khloe asked Kim if she thinks having a gun would have helped her during last year's Paris robbery.
"In your situation, say that gun, you were able to get access to it, would you know what to do?" Khloe asked.
Even if she did know how to use one, Kim wasn't so sure a gun would've changed the outcome of that fateful night.
"I would not shoot these, it was three against one, or six, you know, or seven, I didn't know about. There was no way I was gonna get out of there, I'm not like, Laura Croft," Kim said.
At the end of the day, guns are a no go for Kim.
"I'm not comfortable with it. I wouldn't want my kids around it. I wouldn't want sleepovers going on here, with the kids here and I know there's a gun," Kim insisted.
