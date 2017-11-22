BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 9PM

"Screw Yo'self!" Feisty Kris Jenner Wears Hilarious Disguise for Christmas Shopping on KUWTK

Is that you, Kris Jenner?!

On Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians "A Very Kardashian Holiday" special, Kris and Jonathan Cheban put a hilarious twist on Christmas shopping.

"In recent years it's become a little more challenging to go shopping to say the least because you start to get recognized and the minute you take a selfie with someone, everyone wants a selfie and then I get distracted and I can't get my shopping done," Kris explains in this preview clip. "So leave it to Jonathan: he thinks it would be a really good idea for us to go in a disguise. It's the perfect solution to not really being able to concentrate and focus on our Christmas list."

Kris FaceTimes with Kim Kardashian to explain their plan.

"We're going shopping for some trucks for my grandchildren," Kris says while attempting a Southern accent.

"Guys, I'm in the middle of doing interviews," Kim tells them.

"Well you can go take your interviews and screw yo'self!" Kris says in her accent.

Watch Kris' hilarious new alter ego in the clip above!

Watch the A Very Kardashian Holiday episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

