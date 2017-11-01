During an appearance on The Tonight Show last night, the Stranger Things star revealed which binge-worthy TV show she's obsessed with.
"Keeping Up With the Kardashians all the way. I love them," the 13-year-old gushed to Jimmy Fallon, who was a little shocked by Millie's admission. "I love them, I really do! Everybody kind of loves them. My mom, she's always like, ‘I can't watch it!' But then she sits there and she's like…"
"I'm obsessed with them," Millie continued. "I follow them on social media. I think that they are just like really great. They're so entertaining. They have their own like language. Like instead of saying I swear they're like ‘Bible!' And then they're like, ‘Okurrr!' It means like OK. It's like, ‘Okurrr!'"
Hear that, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe?!
Watch Millie's spot-on impressions above!
