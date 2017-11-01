BRAND NEW
Watch Kim Kardashian Devour Pizza & Ice Cream While Enjoying ''Last Supper'' Before Health Kick: ''I Just Want a Good Body''

Kim Kardashian

A girl's got her cravings!

Kim Kardashian is ready for a serious health kick on Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians. But before she commits to a super strict diet and exercise plan, the mother of two wants to indulge in one final calorie fest.

"If I could have one last meal I think it would be New York pizza," Kim says in this preview clip.

"I don't understand, you're going to become a bodybuilder?" BFF Jonathan Cheban asks. "I'm not going to like compete and be a bodybuilder, I just want a good body," Kim replies.

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1406

E!

"Before you start with this lifestyle thing that you're doing we need to go on like a fun food god adventure binge for the day," Jonathan suggests. "I'm so down but let's not go crazy," Kim says

Then Kim, Jonathan and Khloe Kardashian set out on their tour of NYC to enjoy the "last supper." "Kim is going in before her fitness journey!" Khloe comments as they get slices of pizza.

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1406

E!

But they didn't stop there. After going to two different places to get pizza, the trio grabs ice cream cones!

"It's going to be really hard, my new lifestyle," Kim says. "I honestly could not have imagined a better last supper…This was so worth it." Yum!

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

