Don't fall asleep!

Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are up to no good in this sneak peek from Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. After Kendall Jenner goes to bed early in Santa Barbara, her older sisters scheme to find a clever prank to play on her.

"What if we put a blueberry up her ass?" Kourtney wonders. LOL!

When they can't come up with any other ideas, the 38-year-old asks her Twitter followers for inspiration. Luckily, someone replies with a creative response.

"This one's good! This one's good!" Kourt tells Khloe excitedly. "Put a few squares of chocolate in their bum crack so it melts, and when they wake up they think they pooped themselves!"