Enough is enough for Kris Jenner.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris reveals her frustration with ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner after reading an advance copy of her forthcoming memoir, The Secrets of My Life.

"I read it and basically the only nice thing she had to say was that I was great socially at a party one time," she tells daughters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

"But yet, he stayed married to you the longest," Kim responds. "So, it doesn't make sense."

"None of it makes sense," the 61-year-old momager continues. "Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a bitch and an a--hole?"