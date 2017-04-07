Batter up!

As Kim Kardashian is looking through a memory box full of family photos and keepsakes from her childhood, she discovers a throwback photo of little Khloe Kardashian on the softball team in this hilarious clip from Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"Do you think Khloe would mind if I posted this?" she asks Kourtney Kardashian, holding up the player profile card.

A young Khloe is decked out in full uniform and flashing a huge smile in the pic as she poses at home plate with a bat and prepares to take a swing.

"It says she's got five home runs and she's cutest on the team," Kim reads off the back.