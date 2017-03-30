"This pregnancy, I'm definitely scared for my delivery, but trying my best to be hopeful and not stress out too much!" Kim revealed. "Last pregnancy, I had a condition called preeclampsia...often, the only way to get rid of it is to deliver early to protect yourself and the baby. Only about 5 percent of woman get this. Lucky me! It causes your body and face to swell, and that was very uncomfortable for me. I had early-onset preeclampsia and I had to deliver at 34 weeks, almost six weeks early.

Moreover, Kim continued, after North was born she had placenta accreta, which is when the placenta remains attached to the uterus instead of coming out naturally. She went on to explain how the doctor got the placenta out—and it wasn't pretty. But it was about as real as it gets, and that's the reason why fans have been hooked on the ups and downs of Kim's life for the past 10 years.

She concluded, "My advice to anyone going through this or anything difficult during pregnancy is that all you can do is be hopeful, get the best information out there and just be prepared. The more information you have, the better you know how to handle it!"