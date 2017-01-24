RETURNS
Kylie Jenner Donates $10,000 to Best Friend Jordyn Woods After Her Dad's Unexpected Death

Kylie Jenner has her friend's back through good and bad times.

As Jordyn Woods continues to grieve the loss of her father, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has decided to help the family out in a big way.

Thanks to a GoFundMe page honoring John Woods, Kylie was able to donate $10,000 that will go towards the costs and expenses of the memorial service and John's medical bills.

"I love you guys very much," Kylie wrote under the "recent donations" section of the page. In just five days, the family has already received more than $17,000 in donations.

Just last week, Jordyn announced on Instagram that her dad passed away just two short weeks after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Our Angel

"I appreciate everyone's kind words and it means the world to me," she wrote to her followers. "It still doesn't feel real. Forever and Always."

According to the family's GoFundMe page, John was initally admitted into the ICU on December 17 as he suffered from flu-like symptoms. He was later diagnosed with Meningitis and remained in the ICU for three weeks.

A liver biopsy would later reveal the family's "worst fears" that John was suffering from stage four Adenocarcinoma.

As the family mourns the loss of their "father, husband, friend, son and brother," Jordyn has the support of many close friends who are sending their best wishes.

"My Fire Ox, My Brother, My Soul Sister. Give Jordy & her family some support and prayers right now," Kylie wrote on Instagram. "I love you the long way @jordynwoods . The other half of me .. When you cry I cry."

