"I appreciate everyone's kind words and it means the world to me," she wrote to her followers. "It still doesn't feel real. Forever and Always."
According to the family's GoFundMe page, John was initally admitted into the ICU on December 17 as he suffered from flu-like symptoms. He was later diagnosed with Meningitis and remained in the ICU for three weeks.
A liver biopsy would later reveal the family's "worst fears" that John was suffering from stage four Adenocarcinoma.
As the family mourns the loss of their "father, husband, friend, son and brother," Jordyn has the support of many close friends who are sending their best wishes.
"My Fire Ox, My Brother, My Soul Sister. Give Jordy & her family some support and prayers right now," Kylie wrote on Instagram. "I love you the long way @jordynwoods . The other half of me .. When you cry I cry."
