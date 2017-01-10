We'd like to diagnose Dream Kardashian with a serious case of cuteness.

As the youngest Kardashian family member reached her two-month mark of life, parents Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna decided it was time for a checkup at the doctor's office.

Lucky for fans, mom and dad were able to share a candid moment during the visit.

"2 month Check up with Dream, Daddy, and I!" Chyna shared on Instagram as she held her baby's hand and Rob leaned in for a kiss.

Dream would ultimately get her first shot but not before receiving some love from her parents.