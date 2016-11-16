Kim Kardashian wants Kris Jenner's 10 percent!

On this Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim is ready to take over as her sisters' manager for Kris, who is "exhausted" and not feeling well.

"I'm just tired," Kris tells Kim in the clip above.

"Do you want help with something?" Kim asks.

Kris explains that she's working on a date for Kylie Jenner to fly to Australia for an event and Kim agrees to take over.

"I mean I've joked a lot that I could be my sisters' manager better than my mom could be," Kim says.