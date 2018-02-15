Arielle Kebbel is on the mend.
It's been two days since the Fifty Shades Freed actress announced her sister Julia Kebbel was found safe after going missing earlier this month. Kebbel actually appears on the upcoming third season of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. So were their any signs during Kebbel's reading with Tyler Henry that her sister might be in danger?
"I've been in touch with Arielle recently and it's obviously been a really intense personal family matter so it's been a lot," Tyler told E! News exclusively Thursday while promoting the Feb. 28 premiere of his hit E! series. "But in our initial reading a lot of our focus was really on the departed and what was so cool about Arielle's reading is that I remember she was actually very intuitive herself. I've done over 164 readings on the show and she was the one client I've met who I really felt had like an inherent medium capability herself. And that was really kind of cool to get to be a part of but also really bizarre. And in our reading we just focused on a lot of family matters, living and past, and I think a lot of it kind of helped her moving forward into her life. It's a sensitive matter but she was lovely."
As for how Arielle is doing today now that her sister is safe and sound, Tyler revealed, "She seems to be doing well. I just really appreciate everyone's respect for her privacy and she's been amazing and I'm so glad that her sister's back home."
Arielle announced her sister went missing two weeks ago. "ALERT. My SiSTER JULIA KEBBEL is MISSING. She was last seen in silver lake, walking her chocolate lab, Cindy, at 11 pm wed night. 1/31/18," the 32-year-old star wrote online. "She has tattoos on both forearms. She has a spiritual symbol w/ a key and the words promise on one forearm and a blue Phoenix rising on the other."
And on Tuesday, Arielle announced, "It is with great joy and relief that I share the wonderful news that my sister, Julia, and her dog, Cindy, have been found safe. While we do ask for privacy at this time, my family and I want to thank everyone for all of your love and support over the past two weeks. We are so grateful to every single person who helped spread the word and joined us in our search," she continued. "We would also like to thank the Los Angeles Police Department, KlaasKIDS, SERT Ministries and Anonymity Rescue for their efforts in bringing Julia home."
