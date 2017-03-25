Khloe Kardashianis breaking a sweat for a great cause.

The E! reality star took part in Children's Hospital of Los Angeles' second annual Make March Matter fundraising campaign by hosting a spin class at celeb-loved Cycle House in West Hollywood on Saturday afternoon. KoKo was joined by fitness instructor Nichelle Hines and besties Malika Haqqand Khadijah Haqq for the event, which according to a press release, sold out in minutes.

Khloe opened up about how much giving back to those in need meant to her, writing on Instagram, "Thank you dearly to all who bought a bike! All of the proceeds go directly to helping many sick children in need. No matter how large or small your voice is."

"Remember we all have a voice. And we can all use our voice and platform to do something positive. God bless and again, thank you!" she added.