It's almost impossible to choose!

Kylie Jenner and Rihanna are battling it out in this bombshell edition of Bitch Stole My Look in the exact same Lanna Cami Fringe Jumpsuit from British boutique The Dolls House. The sassy, plunging one-piece is quite the showstopper for both stylemakers, especially with sexy, lace details and flared trousers. But, who did it better?

The 28-year-old pop star turned heads wearing the flirty jumpsuit in August 2016 as she stepped out for a VMA after-party at Up&Down nightclub in New York City. The trendsetter spiced up the ensemble—which she wore in green—with a bold necklace, statement hoops and a sleek topknot. Très chic!