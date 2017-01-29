Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Award season is in full swing!
All of your favorite celebs just arrived at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles and struck a pose on the red carpet.
Michelle Williams looked gorgeous in Louis Vuitton, while Ariel Winter rocked her gold Mikael D dress and Sophie Turner looked beautiful in her red hot Louis Vuitton dress.
So who will make the best dressed list? It's time for the Fashion Police to sound off on the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet style!
Take a look at the gallery to see all of the hits and misses from the red carpet!
Plus, be sure to watch the Fashion Police 2017 SAG Awards special Monday at 8 p.m. to see the co-hosts talk all about the red carpet style!
Watch E!'s live 2017 SAG Awards red carpet coverage starting today at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. For complete SAG Awards coverage, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. And don't miss the Fashion Police 2017 SAG Awards special Monday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m., only on E!