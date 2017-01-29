RETURNS
JAN 30, 8PM

Michelle Williams, Ariel Winter, Sophie Turner & More Stars Hit the SAG Awards 2017 Red Carpet: See the Fashion Police Verdict!

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Laverne Cox

The Big Picture

Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik, ''I Dont Wanna Live Forever'' Video

Is Taylor Swift's Music Video With Zayn Malik Her Sexiest Work Yet?

Millie Bobby Brown, 2017 SAG Awards, Arrivals

Fashion Police: SAG Awards 2017

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Michelle Williams, 2017 SAG Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Award season is in full swing!

All of your favorite celebs just arrived at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles and struck a pose on the red carpet.

Michelle Williams looked gorgeous in Louis Vuitton, while Ariel Winter rocked her gold Mikael D dress and Sophie Turner looked beautiful in her red hot Louis Vuitton dress.

So who will make the best dressed list? It's time for the Fashion Police to sound off on the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet style!

Read

SAG Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Take a look at the gallery to see all of the hits and misses from the red carpet!

Plus, be sure to watch the Fashion Police 2017 SAG Awards special Monday at 8 p.m. to see the co-hosts talk all about the red carpet style!

Watch E!'s live 2017 SAG Awards red carpet coverage starting today at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. For complete SAG Awards coverage, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. And don't miss the Fashion Police 2017 SAG Awards special Monday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Fashion Police , E! Shows , 2017 SAG Awards , Sag Awards , Red Carpet , Awards , Ariel Winter , Sophie Turner , Michelle Williams , Top Stories