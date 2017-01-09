Fashion Police is back!

The 2017 Golden Globes aired last night and now Fashion Police co-hosts Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, Melissa Rivers, NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho are ready to dish about all of the red carpet looks!

One celeb's dress that everyone on the Fashion Police squad loved was This Is Us actress Mandy Moore's navy Naeem Khan cape-style dress with a plunging neckline.

"Super elegant," Giuliana gushed over Mandy's look. "That plunging neckline was huge last night."

Giuliana even added that it was Mandy's "best look ever."