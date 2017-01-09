Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Fashion Police is back!
The 2017 Golden Globes aired last night and now Fashion Police co-hosts Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, Melissa Rivers, NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho are ready to dish about all of the red carpet looks!
One celeb's dress that everyone on the Fashion Police squad loved was This Is Us actress Mandy Moore's navy Naeem Khan cape-style dress with a plunging neckline.
"Super elegant," Giuliana gushed over Mandy's look. "That plunging neckline was huge last night."
Giuliana even added that it was Mandy's "best look ever."
Brad couldn't agree more with Giuliana and said the actress looked "modern and fresh" in the dress, with NeNe adding that Mandy looked "gorgeous" and "beautiful."
Mandy definitely had the Fashion Police co-hosts saying, "Mandy give us some Moore!"
Tyler Boye/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
So what did the co-hosts think about the rest of the Golden Globes style?
Watch the Fashion Police 2017 Golden Globes special tonight at 8 p.m. to find out! And to see the co-hosts become torn over Lily Collins' princess dress!
Watch the Fashion Police 2017 Golden Globes special Monday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m., only on E!