by Brett Malec | Fri., Oct. 20, 2017 10:31 AM

Snapchat is getting a lot more stylish!

E! announced Friday their new Snapchat series Face Forward featuring top beauty vlogger Patrick Starrr, online hair sensation Tiarra Monet and celebrity stylist Johnny Wujek.

The eight-episode series, which premieres Saturday, Oct. 21, is a fresh-faced take on the standard makeover tutorial. In each episode, our glam team trio meets a deserving girl who is ready for a complete style overhaul culminating in a celebrity-inspired photo shoot.

Face Forward is E!'s third series on the platform following The Rundown and Ask Kylie.

Watch a sneak peek of Face Forward above!

