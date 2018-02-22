WEEKNIGHTS
Are Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff Rekindling Their Romance?

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Feb. 22, 2018 5:42 PM

So true or so false?! 

Are Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff giving their romance a second try? This is absolutely false. The couple called it quits in Jan. after five years together, and word on the street was that they may be trying to rekindle their romance. While they have both been open in voicing their support for one another, it looks like this split is for good. 

US Weekly reports that the two are still in "constant communication" but they are definitely not rekindling their romance. Since the split, people have been speculating that Jack started dating Lorde, but he has publicly denied those claims. What famous celeb couple has sparked split rumors recently? 

Watch the video above to get all the details! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

