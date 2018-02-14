WEEKNIGHTS
7|11PM

How Cardi B, Lucy Hale and More Celebs Are Celebrating Valentine's Day

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Feb. 14, 2018 5:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Selma Blair

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Selena Gomez

Fashion Police

Khloe Kardashian, Revenge Body with Khloe

Khloe Kardashian Surprises Revenge Body Participant Rocco by Flying His Dad Out to L.A.

Celeb couples are going all out! 

Hollywood's hottest celebs are sharing their plans for Valentine's Day and E! has all of the sweet details. From hot celeb couples like Cardi B and Offset to those rolling solo like Hailey Baldwin and Lucy Hale, here's how celebs are celebrating the big day!

Lucy is opting for a little less fanfare and is spending the holiday with her adorable dog Elvis. As for Cardi B, she's spending some time with her fiancé Offset and that massive engagement ring of hers. For those two, every day is Valentine's Day! What are Sarah Jessica Parker's plans? 

Watch

Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Send V-Day Messages to Their Kids

Get all the details by watching the clip above! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , E! News , Valentine's Day , Holidays , Love And Sex , Couples , Cardi B , Sarah Jessica Parker , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -