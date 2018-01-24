WEEKNIGHTS
7|11PM

Larry Nassar Receives 40 to 175 Year Sentence For Sexual Abuse: "I've Just Signed Your Death Warrant"

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Jan. 24, 2018 6:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Shailene Woodley, Kate Hudson, PFW

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker

Eric Decker and Jessie James Pucker Up

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Commoners Who Married Into Royalty

Justice has finally been served. 

On Wednesday, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in Ingham County Circuit Court in Lansing, Mich. sentenced former U.S.A Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing girls under the guise of medical treatment. 

Over 150 survivors came forward and delivered impact statements or had them read by the court, including gymnasts Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber. Judge Aquilina may have summed up the gravity of the situation best when she delivered the final sentence to the court. "I've just signed your death warrant," she told the disgraced doctor. 

Watch

Simone Biles Claims She Was Sexually Abused by Larry Nassar

Get the full details by watching the clip above. 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , E! News , Top Stories , Jail , Legal
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.