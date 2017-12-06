WEEKNIGHTS
TIME's Person of the Year: The Women Who Spoke Out About Abuse and Changed Hollywood

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Dec. 6, 2017 5:08 PM

The change the world needed to see! 

While there was much speculation about who would be named Time magazine's 2017 Person of the Year, the magazine officially announced that the cover would be dedicated to who they are calling "silence breakers." 

The cover featured a group of women, including Ashley Judd and Taylor Swift , who have been vocal about their sexual assault experiences. There were also many other celebs profiled within the issue as well, and stories about people who have been using their power to speak up and create change. 

Time Magazine Reveals 'Person of the Year 2017'

Watch the clip above to get all the details! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

