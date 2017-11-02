WEEKNIGHTS
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez: Are They Just Friends or Something More?

There's gonna be one less lonely girl! 

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have been spending a lot of time together since her split from The Weeknd was announced. From bike rides to hockey games, could these famous exes be getting back together? 

"Justin and Selena have picked up right where they left off," a source tells E! News. "Justin is trying to prove he's changed and is a different person." Could it be? Is Jelena really making a comeback?! 

Selena Gomez Wears Justin Bieber's Jersey

Get all the latest details in the clip above! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

