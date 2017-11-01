It's 5 o'clock somewhere!

After her incredible American Idol win in 2002, Kelly Clarkson was contractually obligated to star in the film From Justin to Kelly, which is a project that she is far from proud of.

In an interview with Howard Stern, Kelly recalls needing a bit of liquid courage to get through the premiere. "I cried so hard because I didn't want to do that movie...I got very drunk at that premiere," Kelly shared. "I literally ended up in a fountain soaked!"