Bloody Nipples?! Pregnant Jessie James Decker Gets Real About Breastfeeding: "My Boobs Get So Massive"
Don't mess with these divas!
Beyoncé is back at it again...kind of. The music superstar showed up on Tuesday night to support her husband Jay-Z at TIDAL X: Brooklyn hurricane benefit concert held at the Barclay's center. Although she didn't perform, she still looked absolutely stunning!
Jennifer Lopez, however, did put on an epic performance and showed off those classic signature curves. Plus, she wore a red Yankees cap, which was definitely a subtle nod to her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.
Alex better watch his back because another hot A-List musician was taking pics with J. Lo backstage. Who was it?
Watch the clip above for all that and more!
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.