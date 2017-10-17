Celebs are speaking up!

Since news of Harvey Weinstein's multiple sexual harassment and assault allegations have surfaced, women across Hollywood are speaking out about their own stories. At ELLE Women in Hollywood event, many celebs were candid about their own experiences.

Jennifer Lawrence shared her story of being asked to lose weight for a role early in her career. "I was perfectly f--kable," Jennifer recalls being told by an older male producer who didn't think she needed to lose the weight.