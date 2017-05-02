Well that could've been awkward!
The 2017 Met Gala took place on Monday in New York City and all of Hollywood's hottest stars were in attendance. The event also brought together some of Hollywood's most famous exes!
Last year, The Weeknd walked the Met Gala carpet with his then-girlfriend Bella Hadid. But a lot can change in a year and this time around, The Weeknd actually walked the carpet with his new leading lady, Selena Gomez.
Bella was also there on Monday, and it sounds like she managed to avoid her ex and Selena.
A source tells E! News, "There was no sign of Bella anywhere near them. Bella was actually still outside going through the exhibit while Selena and The Weeknd were at dinner. You have to go through the exhibit to end up in the Temple of Dendur room where the dinner is, so Bella mainly stuck back hanging with friends laughing and having fun."
Which celebs also managed to avoid their exes at the party?
Watch the E! News video above to find out and to see more surprising moments from the event!
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.