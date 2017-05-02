Well that could've been awkward!

The 2017 Met Gala took place on Monday in New York City and all of Hollywood's hottest stars were in attendance. The event also brought together some of Hollywood's most famous exes!

Last year, The Weeknd walked the Met Gala carpet with his then-girlfriend Bella Hadid. But a lot can change in a year and this time around, The Weeknd actually walked the carpet with his new leading lady, Selena Gomez.

Bella was also there on Monday, and it sounds like she managed to avoid her ex and Selena.