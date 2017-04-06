It's been almost three weeks since Mel B's divorce news broke.
On March 20, E! News obtained court documents which showed that Mel had filed for divorce from her husband Stephen Belafonte, citing "irreconcilable differences." The couple, who married in 2007, would have been celebrating their 10-year anniversary this June.
Since Mel B's filing was revealed, there have been many allegations made and now family members are getting involved in the divorce battle.
On Thursday, Mel B's sister Danielle Brown took to Instagram to defend her.
She wrote, "Dear all media I won't be selling a story on my sister never have and never will!! Here is my comment below so you can now leave me and my mum alone and let us be united and grieve the loss of my dad. @stephenthinks11 8 years of abusive calls me and my mum have had stating we would never see Melanie again.I am laughing and celebrating as you were wrong.you are a sorry excuse of a man !! To the left to the left everything you own in the box to the left I hope you Lorraine Giles and Michael Bleu go to jail and rot in hell !!"
This post comes in response to the allegations of abuse Mel B made in her application for a restraining order against her ex, which Stephen's lawyers have strongly denied.
In a statement, lawyers for Stephen said, "What matters most to Mr. Belafonte is the safety and well-being of his daughters and step-daughters. It's a shame that Ms. Brown elected not to proceed in a respectful and amicable fashion in this very private matter. In due course, Mr. Belafonte will be filing his response to the outrageous and unfounded allegations made by Ms. Brown, which allegations he vehemently denies. When the Court determines the truth, it will become clear that this entire charade was nothing more than a smear campaign intended to cover up Ms. Brown's own conduct during the marriage in light of her current involvement with a family television show, and in an effort to unfairly gain leverage both financially and with respect to custody of the children."
"When the degree to which Ms. Brown has gone to create a false depiction of her marriage to Mr. Belafonte is uncovered, real victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse will be understandably offended, angry and upset," the statement continues. "Mr. Belafonte is confident that the truth will come out when he has his day in court at which time he looks forward to being reunited with his children. In the meantime, Mr. Belafonte requests that he and his children be given the space they deserve during this challenging time."
