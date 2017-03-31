Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

After spending some time with her man, Selena jetted back to California to make it to the premiere. And on the red carpet, Selena talked about working on the series.

Last weekend, Selena joined her boyfriend on tour in Colombia and traveled with him to his next tour stop in Brazil. Then earlier this week, the couple was spotted holding hands while walking around Argentina.

The 24-year-old returned to Los Angeles to attend the 13 Reasons Why premiere , the new Netflix series which she helped executive produce. Selena made the trip back to L.A. after spending time with The Weeknd on his world tour.

