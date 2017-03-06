Katy Perry didn't let a breakup prevent her from giving a great performance at Sunday's 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

It was revealed last week that Katy and Orlando are "taking respectful, loving space" from each other at this time. But Katy seemed strong as she took the stage with Skip Marley to open Sunday's award show with their hit song, "Chained to the Rhythm."

This was Katy's first red carpet appearance since the split, but she appeared to have fun during the performance, showing off her new platinum blond pixie cut and dancing on stage with kids and a hamster!