WEEKNIGHTS
7|11PM

Emma Watson Jokes She's "Peaking at 26" at Beauty and the Beast Premiere: Watch to Find Out Why!

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Hailey Baldwin

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Christmas 2015

Penelope and Mason Disick Rank Their Famous Aunts

Josh Henderson, Instagram

Party Time! See How The Arrangement Stars Josh Henderson & Christine Evangelista Are Celebrating This Sunday's Premiere

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

"It's never gonna get better than this!"

Emma Watson looked gorgeous at Thursday's L.A. premiere of Beauty and the Beast! The actress rocked a stunning Oscar de la Renta pantsuit on the red carpet, but before we gush over her premiere style, there's another outfit that everyone wants to know about…Belle's dress!

Watson dished to E! News Sibley Scoles in an exclusive interview at the premiere about putting on Belle's gown!

"It was kind of nerve-wracking," she admitted. "That yellow dress is beloved in the imagination of girls all over the world you want it to be perfect."

Photos

Beauty and the Beast Premieres Around the World

Watson also dished on the romance in the movie, joking, "I was like, 'I am probably never in my life gonna have a more romantic moment than this! I'm peaking at 26! My most romantic moment! It's never gonna get better than this!'"

What else did the actress have to say about her role in the movie? Watch the E! News video above to get the scoop and see her dish on her premiere style!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Emma Watson , Red Carpet , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again