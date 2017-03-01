Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have called it quits...but is there a chance they'll reunite?
On Tuesday, E! News learned that Katy and Orlando had split after 10 months together. Their reps even issued a statement confirming the breakup.
"Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," the statement said.
Many were caught off guard by the split, considering Katy and Orlando were just together at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party this weekend. But now a source has revealed what happened between the couple and if there's hope of them getting back together in the future.
"Katy pulled the plug," the source says. "It was a few events that happened over the past few months. They both still love each other very much, though, and getting back together could happen once they have some space."
Though a second source says the breakup "was mutual."
Watch the E! News video above to get more scoop on Katy and Orlando's relationship and see the last pics of them together!
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.